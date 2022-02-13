$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of MTLS opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,837,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Materialise by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

