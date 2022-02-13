$0.34 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

Halliburton stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. 12,734,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,556,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

