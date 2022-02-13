-$0.34 EPS Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SOPH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after buying an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $7,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

