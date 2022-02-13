$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 4,496,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,222. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

