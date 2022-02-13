$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

