$0.63 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.
GBCI stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $67.35.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.
In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,498,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
