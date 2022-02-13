$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.55. Chart Industries reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 370,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

