-$0.89 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.81). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,343. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

