-$0.98 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($2.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.53.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.