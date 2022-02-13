0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $18.57 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and $140,317.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

