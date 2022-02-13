$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.60. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. 2,249,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

