$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

