$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.55. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.69. 503,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

