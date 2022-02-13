$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,192. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

