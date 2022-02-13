$10.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $42.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $46.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $48.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PAA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,511,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
