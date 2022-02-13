$10.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $42.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $46.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $48.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,511,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.