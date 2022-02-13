100,000 Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Bought by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.17 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The company had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

