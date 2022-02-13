1,000,000 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Acquired by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,000. Sportradar Group comprises 0.6% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRAD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

