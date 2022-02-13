1,019 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Cummins by 91.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,006,000 after purchasing an additional 161,610 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 12.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Cummins by 238.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.62.

NYSE:CMI opened at $222.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.