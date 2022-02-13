10,498 Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLPT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 259.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 829,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

CLPT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.