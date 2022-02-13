1,187 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $230.89 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

