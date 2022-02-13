13,149 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 170,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 47,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,404,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,816,000 after purchasing an additional 413,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

