149,603 Shares in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 6.61% of DILA Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,413,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

DILA opened at $9.80 on Friday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

