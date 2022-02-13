15,036 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after buying an additional 306,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

