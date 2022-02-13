155,649 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Revolve Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVLV opened at $59.22 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

