$17.12 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to report $17.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $7.73 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $18.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 million to $27.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.19 million, with estimates ranging from $109.98 million to $178.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $3,113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYZN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,827. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $16.30.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.