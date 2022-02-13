$17.12 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to report $17.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $7.73 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $18.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 million to $27.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.19 million, with estimates ranging from $109.98 million to $178.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $3,113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYZN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,827. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $16.30.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

