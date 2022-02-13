17,300 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

