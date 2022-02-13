17,378 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,332 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

