$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.05. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $418.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.