200,000 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Acquired by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,562,000.

Shares of HCVIU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

