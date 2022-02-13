$203.16 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post $203.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.30 million. Chegg posted sales of $198.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $843.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,776. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

