$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report $207.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.60 million and the highest is $211.10 million. Perficient reported sales of $162.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $753.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $32,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Perficient by 91.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,784. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.