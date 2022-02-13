20,978 Shares in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $111,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000.

Shares of OTRK opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

