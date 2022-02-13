2,181 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

