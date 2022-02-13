22,730 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $256,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

SBLK stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.