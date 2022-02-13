23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at 4.97, but opened at 4.73. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 23andMe shares last traded at 4.86, with a volume of 42,418 shares.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 32.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.12.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

