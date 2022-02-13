2,544 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

AAPL stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.