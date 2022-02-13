26,385 Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Purchased by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

MTTR stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Matterport Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

