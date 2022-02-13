$274.48 Million in Sales Expected for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to post sales of $274.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.16 million and the lowest is $269.70 million. Costamare posted sales of $119.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year sales of $779.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $787.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costamare.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Costamare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,005. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

