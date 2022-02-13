$286.17 Million in Sales Expected for Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will post $286.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.30 million and the lowest is $286.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turing.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.39 million.
Turing stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. 178,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56. Turing has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Turing by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turing in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
Turing Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turing (TWKS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turing (TWKS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.