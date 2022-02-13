$29.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to post $29.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $9.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 226%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $132.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KRUS stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $476.47 million, a PE ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

