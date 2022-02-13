29,697 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Sonos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,060,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

