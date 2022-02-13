2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

TWOU stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $680.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

