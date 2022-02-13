$3.37 Million in Sales Expected for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to announce $3.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.73 million. Calyxt reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year sales of $27.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $34.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calyxt.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 120.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 67,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,903. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

