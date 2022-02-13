$3.37 Million in Sales Expected for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to announce $3.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.73 million. Calyxt reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year sales of $27.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $34.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calyxt.
A number of brokerages have commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
CLXT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 67,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,903. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calyxt (CLXT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.