$3.56 EPS Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings of $3.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.11. The stock had a trading volume of 830,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,422. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,396 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,870. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

