$3.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the lowest is $3.09. Cummins reported earnings of $4.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $17.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $18.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.62.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.17. The stock had a trading volume of 883,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,421. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

