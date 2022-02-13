-$3.94 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.56) and the highest is ($1.97). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($4.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 5,551,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

