$328.41 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post sales of $328.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.60 million and the lowest is $325.95 million. Monro posted sales of $305.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.33. 305,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth about $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

