$34.61 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report sales of $34.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.61 billion to $35.95 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $32.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $150.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.05 billion to $151.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.86 billion to $154.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.74. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.