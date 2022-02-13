34,900 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $88.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

