3,912 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Purchased by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Elastic makes up 2.2% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

ESTC opened at $91.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. Elastic has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

